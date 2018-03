Update: Deceased Male at Eel Pout Festival Identified

Name of victim has been released

WALKER, Minn. –The Cass County Sheriff’s Office has now identified the body of the male who was found unresponsive in a fish house at the Eel Pout Festival.

Authorities have identified the man as 21-year-old Samuel Schooley of Bemidji.

An autopsy is still pending with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The incident remains under investigation.