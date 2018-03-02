Vendors Prepare For the 10th Annual Duluth Women’s Expo

The Duluth Women's Expo is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

DULUTH, Minn. – The 10th Annual Duluth Women’s Expo begins March 3 at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center (DECC) and vendors were setting up for the big event.

By March 3 this room will be filled with vendors and women from all over the region.

Sarah Frederickson works for Tupperware part-time and says the Women’s Expo celebrates women as business leaders within the community.

This is her fourth year at the Expo and she’s been in the same booth.

She enjoys meeting new people the most.

“I see people from on the Iron Range that I know,” said Frederickson. “When people come in they’ve connected with you before, they come back to your booth again and that’s always exciting to see them.”

The Duluth Women’s Expo is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.