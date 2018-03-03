Duluth Women’s Expo at the DECC

Apricot Lane is Located Inside Miller Hill Mall

DULUTH, Minn. – It happens once a year and can draw in thousands of women to town.

It’s all for the Duluth Women’s Expo at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center.

As you can see the Duluth Women’s Expo is a one day affair where you can learn about beauty, leading a healthier lifestyle or all things women.

Cleo Dauplaise came to the Duluth Women’s Expo to check out the different booths.

“We’re just looking. We’re doing a little shopping,” said Dauplaise. “My daughter and my granddaughter are here with me.”

As a former Mary Kay consultant Dauplaise says the Expo is great for the women of today.

“And this way they can show their products, explain to people what the product is all about and it gives women a chance to sample new items and things,” said Dauplaise.

This year’s Women’s Expo featured something new this time around with WomenRock, a breast cancer awareness fundraiser.

“So we’ve done a silent auction. We’ve done t–shirt sales,” said Lundeen Productions Marketing Intern Elizabeth Felton. “We’ve done a couple different games and all of the proceeds are going to the St. Luke’s Foundation and that is right here in Duluth.”

Supermodels were also in the building for the fashion show.

For Wendy Myers of Apricot Lane this was the first time her fashions made their way down the runway.

“It was amazing, super exciting,” said Myers. “Everybody’s been great.”

Myers says the Expo does a lot for women.

“I think it’s really important that women feel empowered and they have that they can go and they’re made to feel beautiful,” said Myers. “That’s what we try to do at the store. Empower women and make them feel beautiful inside and out.”

This is the tenth year of the Duluth Women’s Expo and there are no signs of slowing down.