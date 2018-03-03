NorShor Theatre Opens Its Doors For First Concert

The Event was Sponsored by the MN Music Coalition, KUMD and the Duluth Playhouse

DULUTH, Minn. – If you were able to score tickets to the Don Ness shows off the Norshor Theatre you were in luck for the sold out show.

Several local bands that got their start at the Norshor are coming back to perform in the newly remodeled Theatre.

Don Ness says it was a long road to get to this point and some people doubted this day would ever come.

He went on to say the show demonstrates how the NorShor is a presenting Theatre for all types of art.

“We want everybody to feel welcome and see this as their Theatre and kind of open the spectrum of possibilities of what type of performance we can see on that stage,” said Ness.

Special performances included Gaelynn Lea, Superior Siren and Coyote.