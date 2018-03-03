Stride, Ride, Glide Triathlon in Superior Sunday

This is the Second Time the Triathlon is Being Organized by Duluthian Eve Graves

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – If you’re looking to run, bike and ski this weekend you’re in luck.

The Stride, Ride and Glide Winter Triathlon is happening Sunday in Superior.

The race is being organized by Duluthian Eve Graves.

This is the second time Graves has put together this type of triathlon, with the first one happening in 2002 in the Twin Cities.

Right now, over 50 participants are registered. There will be no same-day registration.

All proceeds will be going toward grooming equipment in the City of Superior.

“This year we’re really lucky, the course is perfect. They’ve been working on it all week and it’s going to be prime conditions,” said Graves.

The triathlon is a combination of a 5K run, 10K bike and an 8K ski.