Downtown Restaurants Are Heating Up For Duluth Restaurant Week

Eat Downtown Duluth Restaurant Week is March 5 - 10, 2018

DULUTH, Minn. – This week you’re encouraged to eat downtown and forget about counting calories for Duluth Restaurant Week.

At least 20 downtown restaurants are participating in restaurant week so you have plenty to choose from.

Eat Downtown Duluth Restaurant Week is brought to you by the greater downtown council and it means just that, come out and eat.

Restaurants will serve new menu items and have different specials available.

For 7 West TapHouse, they’ll have specialty in house burgers like a beer burger with all the toppings you can think of and they say Duluth Restaurant Week is a crowd-pleaser.

“This really means more about the downtown area in general for celebrating what we’ve done here in the last couple of years,” said 7 West TapHouse Bartender Sam Bartels. “So letting people come down and appreciate what all of the businesses are doing; obviously the foot traffic is great, but that message is definitely a little bit better.”

Duluth Restaurant Week runs until March 10, so be sure to bring an appetite.

Participating restaurants will have a $10 lunch and $25 dinner special.

Click here for participating restaurants.