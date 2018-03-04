First United Methodist Church Hosts Concert To Restore Pipe Organ

First United Methodist Church is located at 230 E. Skyline Parkway in Duluth.

DULUTH, Minn. – First United Methodist Church in Duluth held a concert to keep the history of one instrument alive.

Proceeds from the Make a Joyful Noise Concert benefit the restoration and refurbishment of the church’s pipe organ.

Several musical groups performed and the organ is still used to this day although some churches may no longer use them.

“Our music staff teach organ lessons to the youngest of kids and then continue teaching as the kids get older,” said First United Methodist Church Pastor Jeanine Alexander. “Our younger kids and their parents have tours of the organ. we try to get people’s interest and it’s happening and they are continuing to carry on that tradition.”

Some student church members are taking courses and studying the organ while in college.