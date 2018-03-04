Police Investigating Denfeld High School Shooting Threat
The Threat Appeared on the Social Media App "Snapchat"
There will be a increased police presence at Denfeld High School Monday following rumors of a shooting there made on a social media app called Snapchat.
Duluth Schools Superintendent Bill Gronseth posted on facebook that school will be in session tomorrow and safety measures will be put in place.
“Approximately 45 minutes ago we became aware of a rumored threat to Denfeld on social media,” said Gronseth. “At this time, neither the school nor the police have received any information involving a threat. Student and staff safety are always our first priority. Please be assured we take this responsibility very seriously. We will continue to work with the Duluth Police Department to determine the source of this rumor. School will be in session tomorrow and precautionary safety measures will be in place.”
Duluth Police Chief Mike Tusken says police are working to determine where the threat came from. Tusken also posted on social media that the department is following up on leads.
“Duluth police are aware of Snapchat posts about a rumor of a shooting tomorrow at Denfeld High School,” said Tusken. “We are working to determine the origin of the rumor and take any threat against the safety of our schools and students seriously. No specific suspect or threat has been identified at this time but we are following up on leads. DPD will have an increased presence at Denfeld tomorrow to ensure student safety. As we know more, we will update.”
FOX 21 will continue to follow this developing story.