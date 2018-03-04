Police Investigating Denfeld High School Shooting Threat

There will be a increased police presence at Denfeld High School Monday following rumors of a shooting there made on a social media app called Snapchat.

Duluth Schools Superintendent Bill Gronseth posted on facebook that school will be in session tomorrow and safety measures will be put in place.

“Approximately 45 minutes ago we became aware of a rumored threat to Denfeld on social media,” said Gronseth. “At this time, neither the school nor the police have received any information involving a threat. Student and staff safety are always our first priority. Please be assured we take this responsibility very seriously. We will continue to work with the Duluth Police Department to determine the source of this rumor. School will be in session tomorrow and precautionary safety measures will be in place.”