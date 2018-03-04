Stride, Ride, Glide Tri Helping Preserve Trails at Superior Municipal Forest

The organizer called this year's Stride, Ride, Glide Tri the resurrection of the race.

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – The Superior Municipal Forest held its Stride, Ride, Glide Tri outdoor event where you run, bike and ski for a purpose.

The money raised from the triathlon goes toward grooming equipment to maintain the trails at Superior Municipal Forest.

The race began in 2002 and organizers say it gives people the chance to see all parts of the park.

“I drive to superior just because the trails are amazing. I know what I’m getting when I come here,” said Stride, Ride, Glide Tri Organizer Eve Graves. “They’re really well groomed and i don’t have to worry about ice or anything when I come.”

Superior has the third largest municipal forest in the country.

Jessica Peterson came out with her teammate Joe and her husband who was out on the trails.

She says this lets people become more familiar with the trails and forest.

“It’s a huge asset for our community,” said Peterson. “For us as resident to get to easily get out and enjoy the trails and enjoy the forest, but also to attract people into our community which helps our economy too.”

The date for next year’s Stride, Ride, Glide Tri has already been set for March 3, 2019.