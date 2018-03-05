Beach Boys With Special Guest The Righteous Brothers Confirmed for MN State Fair

Beach Boys and Impractical Jokers Announced for 2018 Grandstand Concert Series

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota State Fair has confirmed two more amazing shows for this year’s performances.

Beach Boys with special guest The Righteous Brothers and Impractical Jokers have been announced for the 2018 Grandstand Concert Series at the Minnesota State Fair.

Beach Boys with special guest The Righteous Brothers will be taking the stage on August 27 at 8 p.m. and truTV Impractial Jokers Starring the Tenderloins is set for August 30 at 8 p.m.

Tickets are available through Etix at etix.com or by calling (800) 514 – 3849. Tickets may also be purchased at the State Fairgrounds Ticket Office during a limited-time opening from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, March 9.

The Beach Boys debuted more than 50 years ago and continue to play an astoundingly busy schedule of concerts, averaging 150 shows a year.

The following 2018 Minnesota State Fair Grandstand shows have already been announced: Niall Horan: Flicker World Tour 2018 with special guest Maren Morris (Thursday, Aug. 23), Sugarland: Still The Same 2018 Tour with special guests Frankie Ballard and Lindsay Ell (Friday, Aug. 24) and Good Vibes with Jason Mraz and Brett Dennen (Tuesday, Aug. 28). Additional Grandstand artists will be announced periodically throughout the next several months.