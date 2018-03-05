City of Superior hosts listening session with business community

Local business leaders took part in a discussion about ways to improve the city's economy

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – The City of Superior held another in a series of listening sessions on Monday. The city has been hosting listening sessions with different demographic groups to get a feel for what the community likes about Superior, as well as address areas in which the city could improve.

“[Superior] is already a great place to work, play and live,” Jenice Meyer of the Center for Community Engaged Learning at UWS said. “But we can always do better. And the best way to move a community forward is by working together.”

The listening session on Monday featured members of Superior’s business and economic leaders.

“Like all of the sessions that we’ve done here, we’ve tried to focus on specific demographics or issue groups, before we open it up to the broad public, so that folks can really talk about the issues that matter to them in specific areas,” Superior Mayor Jim Paine said.

The city plans to host a general public listening session in the upcoming weeks.