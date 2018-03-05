H.O.T.D.I.S.H. Militia kicks off fundraising event

The organization is raising money to help women receive care at the Women's Health Center

DULUTH, Minn. – A group known as H.O.T.D.I.S.H Militia hosted a kick-off event for their Bowl-a-Thon fundraiser, which will happen Apr. 14.

The group is raising money to support women looking to receive care at the Women’s Health Center, but who cannot afford the out–of–pocket costs on their own.

“The Women’s Health Center is the only abortion care provider in the Twin Ports, as well as in all of Northern Minnesota, all of Northern Wisconsin, and the U.P.,” organizer Megan Halena said. “So it’s a huge territory, and people who need abortion care have to go to great lengths sometimes to get that care. And we want to help remove barriers.”

The kick–off event was held in conjunction with Feminist Action Collective’s International Womxn’s Week.