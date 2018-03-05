Minnesota man Charged in Weapons Case After Son’s Threat

VADNAIS HEIGHTS, Minn. (AP) – Prosecutors have charged a Minnesota man with illegally possessing a machine gun and a short-barreled shotgun after his 13-year-old son allegedly threatened a classmate.

Authorities say they discovered a cache of weapons during a search of the family’s Vadnais Heights home prompted by the boy’s alleged threat last week.

The father was charged Monday with two felony weapons counts and a gross misdemeanor for negligently storing loaded firearms where a child could get at them. He makes his first appearance in Ramsey County court on Monday.

The son is accused in juvenile court of making threats.

Authorities say Friday’s search by federal and local officers was spurred by a parent’s report that a student from the Academy for Sciences & Agriculture in Vadnais Heights made a threat against another student.