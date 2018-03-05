Northland Businesses Gearing Up For Spring Season

The 2018 spring season is March 20 - June 21.

DULUTH, Minn. – Spring doesn’t officially begin until March 20, but you could say it’s starting to feel like it now with the warmer temperatures we’ve seen lately.

Many businesses around the Northland are having spring fever preparing for the season with new merchandise.

If you’re one of those people waiting around for spring then the wait is almost over.

Pretty soon you’ll be able to go outside and just enjoy the season with lots of activities to occupy your time.

The Fireplace Corner in Duluth has its largest inventory of the year during spring.

Right now customers are interested in everything from charcoal, to gas to wood pellet grills.

A few of these grills are even Wi–Fi equipped.

Staff members know when you’ve go through such long winters in the Northland spring can hold a special place in your heart.

“Putting together the grills, ordering the grills, the sign of spring; we get really excited to get out and use them,” said The Fireplace Corner Manager Brian Lacore. “So we try to cook on them every Friday and Saturday here, so that we can experience a little bit of spring as early as possible.”

After you’re done grilling, biking may be your thing.

For Twin Ports Cyclery spring is a time to bring in new products riders will be excited about.

They’re stocking up on new technology like tubeless tires for mountain bikes.

Before the spring rush Twin Ports Cyclery also recommends you come in to get necessary repairs for your bikes.

“Our trails take a little while to dry out,” said Twin Ports Cyclery Manager Nick Monson. “So you might be doing more road riding in the spring while we’re waiting for the trail to dry out and once we get later out in the spring; snow is melted and the trails are dried out then you’re going to see the mountain bikes out there a lot more.”

Whether you choose to bike, grill or even garden make sure to take advantage of spring because we all know it can be short and winter will be back before you know it.