Strong Winds are Causing Power Outages Across the Northland

Crews are working hard to get power restored.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Heavy winds picking up this afternoon have led to power outages for many Northlanders.

According to the MN Power website, roughly 2,400 customers are currently without power in the Duluth area with an estimated time of restoration at about 7:15 p.m.

Lake County Powers website reports about 200 customers with power outages with crew members working to get power restored as soon as possible.

East Central Energy’s website shows a total of about 200 customers with power outages, up from 200 customers around 4:05 p.m.

Xcel Energy is reporting 177 customers affected by the high wind.

The Duluth Police Department posted on their Facebook page: