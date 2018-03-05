Two Arrested in Duluth Assault and Kidnapping

Not a random act of violence

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth police are still investigating an assault that took place on Friday and have arrested two individuals after speaking with the victim at a local hospital.

34-year-old Natasha Rae Smith and a 17-year-old juvenile were arrested on charges of 2nd degree assault, kidnapping, and threats of violence.

Duluth police say this was not a random act of violence and the individuals were known to each other.

The investigation is still ongoing.