Two Arrested in Duluth Assault and Kidnapping
Not a random act of violence
DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth police are still investigating an assault that took place on Friday and have arrested two individuals after speaking with the victim at a local hospital.
34-year-old Natasha Rae Smith and a 17-year-old juvenile were arrested on charges of 2nd degree assault, kidnapping, and threats of violence.
Duluth police say this was not a random act of violence and the individuals were known to each other.
The investigation is still ongoing.