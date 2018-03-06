Audit Finds Jump in Senior Abuse Reports, Faults Oversight

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – A new state review shows reports of abuse and neglect at senior care facilities have grown by 50 percent in the last five years.

A legislative audit released Tuesday concluded that the office that investigates maltreatment in Minnesota’s senior care homes is plagued by high turnover and ineffective case management. The report says the Office of Health Facility Complaints completed investigations on time in just 12 percent of cases last year.

It follows months of outrage surrounding the state’s inability to keep up with abuse and neglect reports of seniors. The Star Tribune first revealed widespread abuse and the state’s lapses in oversight.

Minnesota’s health commissioner resigned after the newspaper’s reporting. Officials said last week they have caught up on backlogged reports.

Lawmakers are considering changes to the state’s oversight.