Barnum Shovels Out After Winter Storm

BARNUM, Minn. – While Duluth missed out on the latest snowfall, the towns of Barnum and Moose Lake got hit hard with the flurries.

Barnum schools had a two-hour delay due to the winter storm Monday night. Almost 10 inches that fell in the area overnight.

“Hard work,” Barnum resident Mason St. Germain said when asked how the digging out was going. “With a snow blower and a shovel, it goes pretty fast.”