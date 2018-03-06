Bent Paddle Brewing Teams Up with Northwoods Women in Science

Five percent of sales from the Session Barleywine beer will go toward the non-profit.

DULUTH, Minn. – Bent Paddle Brewing Company has announced their latest partnership. Five percent of the sales from their current Valve Jockey beer, “Session” Barleywine, will benefit Northwoods Women in Science.

The Valve Jockey Brewer’s Series celebrates the brewers’ creativity by giving them a platform to create a new brew. Beyond creating a recipe, they also showcase their passions and interests by nominating a charity to receive a part of the profit.

But what is a Valve Jockey? Brewers at Bent Paddle started calling themselves “valve jockeys,” as they constantly run around the brewery opening and closing valves adjusting for what they call “beer-making perfection.”

The Session Barleywine brewer, Jonathan Portinga selected Northwoods Women in Science to benefit from the proceeds of his latest concoction. “We use more science than people might realize in the creation of beer. I thought it would be fun to highlight that aspect of beer production while supporting girls and women in the sciences,” Portinga said.

Northwoods Women in Science strives to keep girls excited about science via workshops, labs, forums and supporting teacher education in the sciences.

Rachel Portinga, co-president of Northwoods Women in Science said, “We’re going to use these funds to promote our events that support girls in the sciences and math and also boost our scholarship fund for teachers that do the same.”

A celebration will be held Thursday, March 8th, 5:30 to 7:30 in the Bent Paddle Brewing Company taproom at 1912 W Michigan St, Duluth, MN 55806.

The Session Barleywine beer has already sold out, but other Bent Paddle beer will be available for tasting. The event will feature science experiments, including yeast viability and malt quality control testing. Jonathan Portinga will be there as well, discussing beer recipes.