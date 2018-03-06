Contaminated Slips in Duluth Harbor May Undergo Cleaning Process

Harbor dredge material will be used as one layer of capping material.

DULUTH, Minn. – Two slips in the Duluth Harbor may undergo a serious cleaning process to get rid of contamination.

The contamination comes from past practices of disposing waste material from industrial sites.

The plan is to turn about the top 15 inches of the bottom of the harbor into clean sand for bugs, fish and plants to live in.

Slip 3 is located next to the Pier B Resort where the Coast Guard Cutter is docked.

Slip C is located between Jeff Foster Trucking and Duluth Timber Company.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) is using state bonding dollars to match federal Great Lakes Legacy Act money to do the clean up.

“This capping alternative favored the most by the landowners around these slips because we’re trying to keep current use of the slips,” said MPCA Contaminated Sediment Coordinator Heidi Bauman.

An environmental assessment and bidding process worksheet is currently out for public review and open for comments until April 4.

After permits and the bidding process the MPCA hopes to get into the water and working by the end of Aug.