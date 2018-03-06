Duluth Antique Marketplace Attracting Dozens of Vendors

Duluth Antique Marketplace is Located at 5705 Grand Avenue in West Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – It’s been known for years, one person’s junk is another person’s treasure.

With the popularity of shabby chic and repurposing these days one local business owner in Duluth is inviting everyone to experience the new age of antiquing.

“We don’t have a lot of retail in West Duluth anymore,” said dealer Jeanne Koneczny.

With customers coming in, items like old beer cans, benches and license plates welcome a new life to the location along Grand Avenue in West Duluth.

“I think more retail is needed in this part of town,” said Koneczny. “This is something that has added to the business district.”

Koneczny is loving her newest adventure in life. Last May she had the opportunity to get rid of a few things.

“I decided I was going to be downsizing with some things at home,” said Koneczny.

She ventured over to the new business venture and picked out a space in the store. One year later, her space has grown, with more items offered in her area at Duluth Antique Marketplace.

“Customers say, oh my goodness I mean everything is so big around here and all of the things,” said Koneczny.

“I love to repurpose and resell stuff,” said owner Joanne Leland.

Like many small business owners, Leland wanted to be her own boss. She decided to turn her passion, into a profession.

“It was a lot of work but I made quick work of it,” said Leland.

She says opening the Antique Marketplace is a dream come true.

“It’s like one big family in here,” said Leland.

In less than one year, Leland has managed to round up more than 50 dealers and already has a waiting list of people who want to utilize a piece of the property.

“We not only have antiques in here but we have repurposed furniture, repurposed items that people do, we have some new items,” said Leland.

A mix of treasures, beautifully displayed on social media sites.

“I think most of the people that have come in here have told me they’ve seen the pictures on Facebook and Instagram,” said Leland.

Items once forgotten about, now showcased to be sold, repurposed and reused.

“It’s just the world that we’re living in now and you’ve got to change with the times,” said Leland. “Leave yourself a couple of hours to come in here!”

Leland tells FOX 21 she would like to expand the Duluth Antique Marketplace in the future.

Right now she welcomes anyone interested in selling to contact her.

Click here for more information.