Duluth company selling U.S. Olympic Curling apparel sees rise in sales

Let's Play the Curling is seeing increased interest in their apparel after U.S. Olympic gold win

DULUTH, Minn. – Curling fever is taking over the United States, after Team Shuster took home Olympic gold last month.

As Shuster and the team are off on a national media tour, fans have noticed some of the apparel they have been wearing.

Sweatshirts and t–shirts were created by a business here in Duluth called Let’s Play The Curling as a way to raise funds for the curling teams, and now there is more interest than ever.

“To see all this running around the Duluth Curling Club and other places we go, it’s been great,” said Brandon Kolquist, co-owner of Let’s Play the Curling. “And now it’s even more of a wild ride, with the gold metal, the gear is shipping all over the country.”

Those clothes can be found at the website letsplaythecurling.com.