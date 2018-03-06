Holocaust Survivor Visits Superior Middle School Students

Holocaust Survivor Fred Amram's book is titled We're in America Now.

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – Every year eighth graders at Superior Middle School study the Holocaust.

Right now the students are learning about the every day life of holocaust victims.

Students received special insight from Author and Holocaust Survivor Fred Amram.

The students’ teacher tells us this face–to–face interaction is very powerful for students and teaches them to think about their impact on the world.

“Some of my students have come up with various community service projects they want to do,” said Superior Middle School English Teacher Amanda Lindquist. “I have a group of students working on making tie blankets and they’re going to sell those and donate the money for sweet cases for foster care.”

Amram will also be speaking at Ordean East Middle School and Superior High School on March 7.