Kids Learn American Sign Language

Classes Offered Every Tuesday at Little Neetchers in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – Kids in Duluth are communicating in a new way with American Sign Language.

The weekly sign and play classes at Little Neetchers on Grand avenue teaches kids to sign along with music and activities.

The instructor says it’s a great way for kids to learn communication skills before they learn to talk.

“Language development as far as signing is so much quicker than speaking,” said Joanne Coffin-Langdon, the instructor. “We know that you can sign by the time you’re six months, seven months, eight months, where talking is not happening until thirteen, fourteen months.”

Two ten dollar classes are offered every Tuesday morning for babies and toddlers.