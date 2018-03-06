Shannon Miller vs UMD Discrimination Trial Begins

Trial Is Expected Conclude Wednesday, March 14th

DULUTH, Minn. – The discrimination trial between former women’s hockey coach Shannon Miller and the University of Minnesota-Duluth started Tuesday.

The trial begins after discrimination cases filed by two other former UMD coaches against the school were recently thrown out.

Both sides made their opening arguments to the jury Tuesday at the federal courthouse in Downtown Duluth.

Shannon Miller’s attorney says his client was discriminated against by UMD because of her sex and was retaliated against for complaints she made abut equal treatment.

UMD maintains Miller’s dismissal had nothing to do with her gender and say it was all based on finances and team performance.

Miller is a five-time national champion coach for UMD.

After her last national title in 2010, she got a contract extension through 2015, which UMD did not renew. They say Miller did not give them a good return on their investment.

While she was the highest paid women’s college hockey coach in the country, her team failed to make the NCAA Tournament in her last three seasons.

Miller says her team consistently won more games than the UMD men’s hockey team and won five national championships to their one, but received fewer resources and less funding from the University.

She alleges there was a “glaring double standard” when she was released.

Miller has been out of coaching since her dismissal from UMD.

Now the jury of eight women and four men will decide whether Miller was discriminated against and whether to award her what could be a large sum of money.

The trial is expected to conclude on Wednesday, March 14th.