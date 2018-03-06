Superior Chamber Helps H.S. Students With Public Speaking Skills

The Workshop Is Part Of The Chamber's Youth Leadership Program

SUPERIOR, Wis. – More than 50 students got some training from the Superior-Douglas County Chamber on how to loosen up and feel more comfortable in their own skin.

Instructors say it’s important for today’s youth to stand out to employers and colleges with their public speaking skills.

“The biggest rewarding thing for me is just having them know more about themselves personally as a human, also their leadership skills and being able to build and hone their leadership skills that they’ve developed through the program,” said Jake Siptroth, the education director of the Youth Leadership Program.

Fox 21’s Dan Hanger was invited to chat with the students about public speaking and what it’s like to work in television news.