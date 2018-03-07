CHOICE Unlimited Presents Roaring Twenties Ball

Tickets can be purchased online or at the door.

DULUTH, Minn.- The community is invited to turn back time for a good cause and enjoy a roaring twenties evening.

Pick out your favorite mask, flapper dress, or outfit to support CHOICE, unlimited arts program.

The fifth annual Unlimited Masquerades Ball will be held at Greysolon Ballroom. The adult event raises money for CHOICE, unlimited art program. The non–profit organization helps individuals with disabilities realize their full potential and follow their creative pursuits. The ball is the organization’s largest fundraiser.

“We continue to grow our arts program,” executive director Kristie Bachman said. “But we can’ do it without fundraising events and grants to support it.”

The event will have; a silent auction, gambler’s nook, prohibition wall, and live jazz music. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit Roaring Twenties Masquerades Ball.