Duluth Depot Bugs Out With Latest Exhibit

Family Day on March 18 will get you and your family in for $25.

DULUTH, Minn. – A whole lot of insects have moved into the Duluth Depot, but there’s no need to be alarmed.

They are all part of a new exhibit on display.

The World of Giant Insects Exhibit features several animated insects like an Atlas beetle and Shadowtail caterpillar.

It’s also educational.

“For people who have a phobia about bugs, this could be a good immersion therapy for people to kind of get up close and personal with some larger than life bugs and see that they’re not so scary after all,” said Duluth Depot Program Director Briana Johnson.

You can learn about insect habitats and what makes each of them unique by watching these giant moving creatures.

“A lot of kids will come in and they’re really intrigued by the bugs. They kind of get up closed and look at them,” said Johnson. “Then once they come to life and they start to move, some of them get a little scared and might grab mom’s leg or want mom to hold them. Some of the moms and dads might be a little more scared of the bugs than the kids are.”

Many students from nearby schools have also come by and viewed the exhibit.

You can check it out from now until April 11 at the Depot in downtown Duluth.