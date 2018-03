Duluth Minit Mart Closes on Highway 53

DULUTH, Minn. – It’s closing time for the Minit Mart and convenience store on Highway 53 near the Miller Hill Mall.

The gas station owners chose not to renew the lease with the owners of Hansen’s Auto Service, which owns the property and has that business there, too.

Hansen’s will remain open.

The owners hope to have a new tenant to fill the void.