Expect A New Look For Superior Street In Downtown Duluth

You're advised to use the parking ramps during the duration of the construction to help with parking issues.

DULUTH, Minn. – The start of a major reconstruction project in downtown Duluth is getting closer.

The multi–million dollar project will be divided into three separate phases and take three years to complete.

City officials believe if everything goes according to plan Northland Constructors of Duluth will be awarded the bid to handle this project at the next city council meeting on March 12.

Phase one of the reconstruction will be from Seventh Ave. W. to Third Ave. W.

Phase two in 2019 is Fourth St. E. all the way to Lake Avenue not including the Lake Avenue intersection.

Phase three in 2020 will tackle Lake Avenue to Third Ave. W.

Almost all the utilities and bricks will be replaced to give Superior Street a refreshed look.

“All the new surfaces will be American with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant. We’ll be able to have sidewalks that are ADA compliant. Our pedestrian ramps will be ADA compliant,” said Senior Engineer Duncan Schwensohn. “Even though it’ll all be concrete now we are doing some color concrete. some surface finishes, things of that nature, to kind of break things up to make it more appealing on the eyes.”

Roads in each phase on Superior Street will be closed to vehicle traffic but pedestrian access will be a priority.

Businesses will remain open and you’re still encouraged to visit downtown Duluth during the reconstruction.

The start of the project is weather dependent but may begin as early as April.