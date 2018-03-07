Kohlwey Eyes Quick Start in Return to NCAA Championships

UMD Junior Danielle Kohlwey to Compete in 60m Hurdles, 200m Dash

DULUTH, Minn- UMD junior Danielle Kohlwey is headed for the 2018 NCAA Division II Championships this weekend in in Pittsburg, Kansas. Kohlwey now returns for back to back years, last year she barley missed qualifying for the 60–meter hurdle finals. This time around she will again compete in the 60–meter hurdles along with the 200–meter dash.

Kohlwey saying a quick start off the block has been a focal point since last years races.

“That part really makes or breaks it. I mean if you’re the last one to the hurdles, you can come back anything can happen, but it definitely helps to have that jump on everybody else.”