Minnesota Slip Reconstruction Moving Along

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth’s multi-million dollar seawall reconstruction project is moving along.

Fencing is up and the big steel pillars for a new and improved seawall are going up after the old wall was deteriorating.

The project is expected to be complete after Grandma’s Marathon weekend.

The seasonal opening of the William A. Irvin will be delayed a bit, but officials stress the attraction will open in its current location or possibly behind the DECC where the Vista will also be operating around the construction.