New Proposal Could Implement Gas Station Restrictions

Community members voiced concerns after the announcement of a possible development plan.

DULUTH, Minn.- New gas station developments near neighborhoods in Duluth, could be a lot smaller in the future.

The planning commission is proposing a reduction of pumps to a maximum of six, with public filling stations on both sides totaling 12 lines. The proposal comes after homeowners spoke out about a proposal of a Kwik Trip on Boundary Avenue, near Proctor. Which buddied up to homes there.

“How do we make sure at the neighborhood scale that they’re not obtrusive to the residential area,” planning commission direct Keith Hamre said. “Then there’s the commercial scale, which you’d expect in a larger commercial district, that they’re going to be of commercial nature, they’re going to be larger in size.”

The city council will review the planning commission’s recommendation at the next meeting on Monday, March 26th.