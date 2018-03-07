Northern Lights Express Passes Environmental Review

DULUTH, Minn. – The Northern Lights Express high-speed rail line from Duluth to Minneapolis has cleared its environmental review.

The federal review states the project will not have significant environmental impacts, according the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The project can now steam ahead to get funding for final design and construction.

When completed, the passenger train will travel 90 miles per hour on 152 miles of track with service between Duluth and Minneapolis with a portion of track running through Superior.

At last report, the project is expected to cost around $500 to $600 million.