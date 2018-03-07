Perunovich, Shepard All-NCHC, UMD Preps For Western Michigan

'Dogs Host Broncos in NCHC Opening Round

DULUTH, Minn- A few well deserved pats on the back for some UMD Bulldogs as Hibbing native Scott Perunovich and UMD goalie Hunter Shepard have made the All–NCHC 1st and 2nd team respectively. Conference playoffs are underway this weekend, UMD clinched home ice in the first round and will play host to Western Michigan. This past weekend at Amsoil Arena UMD split their final regular season series with and underwhelming Nebraska-Omaha squad.

Head Coach Scott Sandelin hopes UMD has a bit more to offer now that the postseason has arrived.

“Comparing two weeks ago, playing the team we’re playing this weekend, to last weekend; there was a lot of inconsistencies, which at that time, or for this time of the year, is unacceptable for me.”

Still, the last time UMD met the Broncos the ‘Dogs scored 14 goals in 2 games. So, while confidence is high sophomore Joey Anderson is expecting a closer battle.

“We got to just out work them like we did in western and that’s going to be the key for us this weekend in our success.”