City Looks To Ease Limit On Vacation Rentals

DULUTH, Minn. – The limit on vacation rentals in Duluth is getting new attention because of a continued increase in demand for licenses.

The city’s Planning Commission is recommending the city increase its licenses from 2017’s increase of 60 to 114.

The proposal also calls for a limit of three licenses per person.

The city council will have the final say, which in the past has come with mixed reviews on just how many vacation rentals should be allowed within neighborhoods.