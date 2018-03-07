Police Resolve Threat Referencing Cloquet High School

Officials say the Threat was Made Through Social Media

CLOQUET, Minn. – Authorities say all is safe in Cloquet Wednesday morning after police responded to a threat of violence referencing Cloquet High School.

Tuesday evening the Cloquet Police Department was made aware of this potential threat of violence and immediately began investigating the incident.

The threat was made through social media.

Thirty minutes after being notified, officers located an 11-year-old girl they believe made the threats.

The girl was taken into custody and lodged at the Arrowhead Juvenile Center on a charge of threats of violence.

Officers seized an airsoft pistol from the girl’s home during the arrest.

The Cloquet Police Department is working closely with the Cloquet School District officials to ensure a safe environment at school, conducive to productive teaching and learning.