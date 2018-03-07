Thunder Bay Man Arrested for Drug Possession in Cook County

Over 3,000 non prescription narcotic pills seized.

GRAND MARIAS, Minn. – A Thunder Bay man was arrested on Friday by the Cook County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance from the US Border patrol and charged with 1st Degree Drug Possession.

John Edward Heinonen, age 60, picked up a package in Grand Portage that contained approximately 3,000 non-prescribed narcotic pills.

“I commend the efforts of our CCSO investigator and the Cook County Drug Task Force,” said Sheriff Pat Eliason. “This is a significant interception; we are pleased to take these pills off the streets.”

Heinonen has now been released after posting $100,000 bail.

The Cook County Sheriff’s Office is also working with law enforcement partners in Canada on this case.