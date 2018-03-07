UWS Majors & Minors Helping Students Choose Career Path

The fair is also the kickoff to the advising season at UWS.

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – It can be tough to decide on a career path.

That’s why University of Wisconsin-Superipor (UWS) is helping students get closer to their educational goals with its majors and minors fair.

Undeclared students met faculty and learned which majors and minors are offered.

“A lot of our majors require a minor, so this is a chance for even declared students to start to look around and see what kind of minors pair well with the majors they’re doing,” said UWS Director of Academic Advising, Career Services & Educational Success Center Cortney Alexander. “A big goal is letting students see that possibilities are endless.”

All of the booths had lists of different professions former students have gone into after they graduated from UWS.

“A lot of our students like to come to a fair like this to see what kind of outcomes they can have from different majors,” said Alexander. “I mentioned history earlier, with a history degree there’s so many different things you can do or a communications degree.”