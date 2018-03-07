Women in the Northland Go Red Against Heart Disease

Heart disease is the second-leading cause of death in Minnesota, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

DULUTH, Minn. – It was a sea of red in Duluth for the American Heart Association’s Go Red For Women event.

Go Red For Women started in 2003 to help increase awareness about the number one killer of women in the United States, heart disease.

The campaign helps women identify risks so they can prevent heart disease.

Doctors say signs of a heart attack in women include chest pain and pressure, nausea and fatigue.

“Having decrease energy, not being able to make it up the hill or chase their children up the stairs; and so women should really be identifying any new symptoms between your waist and your head as being a sign of a heart attack,” Essentia Health Cardiologist Dr. Kathleen Braddy.”

The gathering at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center focused on promoting a heart healthy lifestyle like eating clean and also helping people to quit smoking.

“This event and the number of people that are here today are encouraging me and others that are here to know that we can work on this,” said Braddy. “We can decrease deaths from heart disease in women in the Northland.”

Guests were also trained on identifying their symptoms and speaking to their provider about them so they can prevent a heart attack.