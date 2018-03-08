Hucklebeary Celebrates Grand Re-Opening, International Women’s Day

Hucklebeary Originated as a Pop-Up Shop in Downtown Duluth Over the Holiday Season

DULUTH, Minn – Thursday, March 8 is International Women’s Day!

The day is aimed at recognizing the cultural, political, social and economic achievements of women around the world.

The initiative also sheds light on gender parity and closing the pay gap.

The world economic forum estimates that global gender equality won’t be achieved until 2133.

Thursday morning on FOX 21 Local News at 7, Emily Ekstrom, Owner of Hucklebeary in Downtown Dultuh stopped by to chat about her grand re-opening happening on International Women’s Day.

Ekstrom is a female business leader in the community and wants to encourage other women to take the chance and achieve all goals.

All women will receive $5 gift cards when they visit the store on International Women’s Day.

Hucklebeary provides a wide variety of unique items, as well as services such as gift wrapping and creative services. The store opened as a pop-up shop during the holiday season.

Hucklebeary is located at 106 East Superior Street.

