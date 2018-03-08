Hundreds Attend CHOICE Unlimited’s Masquerade Ball

The money helps fund the non-profit organization's arts program.

DULUTH, Minn.- Northlanders are helping a non–profit organization in roaring twenties style

The Greysolon Ballroom is filled with music, dancing, and smiling faces all raising money for CHOICE unlimited’s arts program.

“We’re just having a huge party,” CHOICE unlimited executive director Kristie Bachman said. “We’re celebrating CHOICE unlimited’s arts program. We have people in flapper dresses, everyone is just having a great time.”

Our very own Dan hanger was back again this year to MC the Masquerade ball.