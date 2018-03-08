Local Restaurants Voice Concerns on Requiring Paid Sick Leave

Officials say this is not an employee verse employer issue.

DULUTH, Minn.-The controversy is on-going for the earned sick and safe time ordinance, local restaurants are voicing concerns.

Over 20 restaurants in Duluth banned together forming the Duluth Local Restaurant Association.

Stating the ordinance would put businesses in an undesirable position. Earned sick time would require businesses to give employees, at least one hour of paid time off for every 30 hours worked.

Manager at Grandma’s restaurant, Tony Bronson is warning council members the DLRA cannot afford the ordinance and is concerned the mandate will make it difficult to keep doors open.

“There are going to be consequences to that,” Bronson said. “Prices will raise maybe jobs will be lost as we’re going to find a way to cut back on costs. Unintended consequences are what we are afraid of with this mandate.”

Bronson says the mandate would add onto the rising property tax, rising minimum wage, and the incoming street sales tax. The DLRA supplies nearly 3,000 jobs and a local payroll of nearly 30 million dollars.

The DLRA includes; Bellisio’s Italian Restaurant & Wine Bar, Black Water Lounge, Black Woods Grill and Bar, Burrito Union, Clyde Iron Works, Duluth Grill, Endion Station, Fitger’s Brew House, G.B. Schneider, Grandma’s Saloon & Grill – Canal Park, Grandma’s Saloon & Grill – Miller Hill, Green Mill, Greysolon Ballroom, Little Angie’s Cantina, The Lyric, OMC Smokehouse, Pickwick Restaurant & Pub, Rathskeller, Silos Restaurant, Sir Benedict’s Tavern, Tavern on the Hill, and The Sports Garden.