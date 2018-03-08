Pop-up Taproom Coming to Miller Hill Mall

Craft brew enthusiasts will be able to enjoy a canal park brew at the mall.

DULUTH, Minn.- One local Duluth brewery will soon be serving beer at the Miller Hill Mall for a limited time.

Canal Park Brewery will serve select brews and menu items at the old Teavana location.

Officials say two old favorites from past years will be on tap including the black IPA and an imperial lager.

“Were very excited its such a cool little spot, its a very busy intersection, and we haven’t ever done this before,” general manager Ian Anderson said.

The pop-up taproom will open on March 23rd for the weekend.