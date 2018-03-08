Postseason Mentality Nothing New for UMD

UMD Mens Hockey Hosts Western Michigan in NCHC First Round

DULUTH, Minn- Do or die hockey arrives in Duluth this weekend as Western Michigan comes to town for the opening round of the NCHC playoffs. At the end of the regular season the ‘Dogs won 5 of 6 with their backs against the wall, so the concept of keeping their season alive is nothing new.

Sophomore Forward Joey Anderson saying, “You’re not going to always have a tomorrow, and now we’re to the point in the season where if we lose we could be done and so we have the win or go home mentality right now and guys have to be willing to lay it all on the line or, like you said, we could be done so, that’s kind of a big mindset for us right now.”

Whatever the outcome the ‘Dogs are poised for a successful off season as 4 Bulldogs, including Captain Karson Kuhlman are up for NCHC postseason awards. Head Coach Scott Sandelin is a finalist for the Herb Brooks Coach of the Year award for the second season in a row.