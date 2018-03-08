Psychotherapist Discusses Social Media Impacts on Kids

Both Positive and Negative Consequences Can Effect Kids

DULUTH, Minn. – A local psychotherapist from the Arrowhead Psychological Clinic discussed how kids’ health can be impacted by spending a lot of time on social media websites.

She told us social media can help kids communicate and get information but it can cause isolation and cyber-bullying.

She says it can also bring school shootings and other violent events closer to home for many kids.

“I think it’s probably made it more real for them because there’s more information out there about it and it’s happening more often,” said psychotherapist Emily Stadstad.

She recommends that parents limit kids’ social media time and schedule more family activities with them.