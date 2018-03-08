Stauber Statement on Trump’s Steel Tariff Plan

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Today, Republican candidiate for the 8th Congressional District of Minnesota, Pete Stauber, released the following state after President Trump announced his plan to introduce tariffs on foreign steel and aluminum:

“Today is a great day for Northeast Minnesota. I fully support President Trump’s decision to introduce a 25% tariff on foreign steel. Millions of tons of sub-par foreign steel is being dumped into the U.S. marketplace threatening our economic and national security. This tariff will create a level playing field for Americans making it possible for thousands of Iron Range miners to get back to work.”