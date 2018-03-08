Trump Discusses Violence With Video Game Execs and Critics

Decades of research have failed to find a link between gun violence and graphic depictions of violence in games.

(AP)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump raised concerns about the graphic depiction of violence in video games at a White House meeting Thursday with members of the industry and some of their most vocal critics.

Searching for ways to respond to last month’s Florida school shooting, Trump has questioned the impact of video games, although decades of research have failed to find a link between gun violence and graphic depictions of violence in games. Meeting attendees said he sought to hear from all sides.

Trump has invoked his son Barron as he speaks about video games. At a recent meeting on school violence, he said: “The video games, the movies, the internet stuff is so violent. It’s so incredible. I see it.

I get to see things that you wouldn’t be, you’d be amazed at. I have a young, very young son, who, I look at some of the things he’s watching, and I say, how is that possible.”

During a Cabinet meeting Thursday, Trump congratulated Florida on school safety legislation approved by state lawmakers, saying the state “passed a lot of very good legislation last night.”

Trump also said the White House is working to ban “bump stocks” and said efforts to enhance background checks are “moving along well” in Congress.

No votes have been scheduled yet in the Senate on a pending background checks bill, but the House has said it will consider school safety legislation next week.

This is not the first time Washington has focused on video game violence.