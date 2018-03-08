Update: 15-year-old Male Student Arrested for Threats Against Duluth East

The juvenile male has been charged with Threats of Violence.

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Police were notified of a threat made by a student at Duluth East this morning.

The student was overheard making a threat to shoot up the school and a specific staff member.

As a result of the police investigation a 15-year-old male was taken into custody and lodged at the Arrowhead Juvenile Center on charges of Threats of Violence.

A search of the student’s home was conducted and no weapons were located.

There is no further threat to the school and no other individuals were involved.