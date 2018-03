Accidental Cooking Fire Sends One to Local Hospital

The fire happened at the Tri-Towers Apartments

DULUTH, Minn. – An accidental cooking fire that broke out at a Duluth high rise apartment last night has sent one to an area hospital for an evaluation.

Fire crews responded to the Tri-Towers Apartments around 7:00 p.m. where smoke was billowing out of the sixth floor of the building.

Fire damage is estimated to be around $20,000.